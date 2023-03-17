NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2023 -- The recent research publication on Global Battery Storage market provides insights into the evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage, and opportunities. The survey with Battery Storage investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives, and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Battery Storage M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Dynapower (United States), SMA (Germany), KACO (Germany), Parker (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Princeton (United States), Eaton (United States), SUNGROW (China), Zhicheng Champion (China).



Scope of the Report of Battery Storage

Battery Storage Inverter is a special type of grid-connected inverters that can be converted into bi-directional inverter. It can used for store electric energy, in accordance with the unified deployment of the smart grid to release energy. Additionally, Battery Storage is used for enhancing grid reliability, reduced need for increased peak generation capacity and allows renewable energy and fossil source to integrate. There has been a significant rise in the number of electric vehicles and charging points using battery storage with a figure stood up to 600,000 and 75,000 alone in 2022. So, the future for battery storage looks promising. The major companies are adding more innovative techniques in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on the fastest-growing verticals for the rapid power charging stations and electric vehicles.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Lead Acid, Li-ion, Sodium, Flow Battery), Application (Utility Scale, Commercial, Residential), Power (Single-Phase Electric Power, Three-Phase Electric Power)



Market Trends:

Increasing Spending on Solar Rooftop Installation

Growing Applications due to Decreasing Greenhouse Effects



Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply and Effective Load Management

Surging Demand for Integration of Solar PV Plants



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Energy Storage Systems by Utilities

Widespread Implementation of Smart Grid Technologies



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

In July 2019, Energy Capital Partners Acquires Industrial Energy Storage Specialist Convergent This acquisition will strengthen the market presence and beneficial for large scale storage for industrial storage projects.

In July 2019, Tesla launched a new utility-scale energy product called Megapack, which is beneficial for advanced monitoring and control platform for large scale utility projects and microgrids. This innovative product offers machine learning platform for automated energy trading and market penetration.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Battery Storage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Battery Storage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Battery Storage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Battery Storage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Battery Storage Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Battery Storage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Battery Storage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



