Battle Creek, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The April 19th Craft and Vendor Show at the Rink will give Battle Creek shoppers a chance to meet local fantasy author Tracy Falbe. She is the author of nine fantasy novels that will be exhibited at her table from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Paperbacks and select hardcovers will be for sale and the author will sign all purchases.



Falbe writes mainly epic fantasy and has two series available Rys Rising and The Rys Chronicles. Her newest novel is Werelord Thal: A Renaissance Werewolf Tale a historical fantasy set in 1561 Bohemia.



She has been self publishing her novels since 2006 and selling ebooks to a global audience online at her web store Brave Luck Books, and at popular retailers like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Kobo, and Smashwords.



Her table will feature special discounts on paperbacks, especially a $15 4-book deal on The Rys Chronicles. This series is set in a fantasy world ruled by a magical race called the rys. The series follows the journey of Shan a good-hearted rys whose struggle against evil begins to warp his morality. Victories only bring greater challenges when hidden enemies seek vengeance for an ancient genocide and rise to punish the rys for their ancestors’ crimes.



Fans of her fantasy novels have praised them for addictive action and compelling characters. On her online fan feedback page Chris J. wrote, “You have just passed George R.R. Martin and Anne McCaffrey as my favorite writer.” And Brian J wrote, “Your character creation is fantastic.”



Sponsored by the Greater Battle Creek Ice Hockey Association and the Rink home of the BC Bruins, the Craft and Vendor Show provides a venue for local merchants and artisans to present their goods to the public. The show will be held at The Rink at 75 Houston Street, Battle Creek. Entry is free for shoppers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Early birds can make a $5 donation to enter the show at 8 a.m.