New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Battlefield being one of the most popular strategy games has been a favourite for many across the globe. Although gamers have rushed in to play the latest version in the league, there are many who have been waiting for attractive deals to get the game at a cheaper price. To facilitate their needs of getting the best bargain and attractive discounts the Battlefield 4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals 2013 have come to the rescue. Weekly Price Deals offers an insight about the discounts as well as more information on this popular game.



The latest version of Battlefield 4 comes equipped with several advanced features and much improved graphics. This release is set to create a new benchmark in the league of the previously launched versions. The simulation seems more real and could keep people engrossed for several hours. Some of the exclusive features which gets added to this release, besides the graphics include the option to change the landscape as per the needs of the gamer, separate weapons to dominate on land, water, and sea, an option to enjoy the character driven stunts, etc. These were a few features which have been bundled in this version, whereas gamers would find several more while progressing in the game.



The audio and video performance has been improved as well. One of the key inclusions this time is the premium expansion pack which equips the gamer with highly effective combating facilities. Once a person orders this game they are entitled to get a $10 promotional credit as well. To know more about the deals available people may check out the Battlefield 4 Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals 2013 which provides a great chance for indulging in the most challenging yet fun-filled activities. It is certain that there is a lot to play with the latest version of Battlefield and the good news is that gamers would no longer be required to shell out much to move into the action. In order to get the game, gamers can visit Amazon to order and get it delivered to their doorsteps. They would not only be surprised with a quick delivery but also be very satisfied with the deals available.



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Weekly Price Deals is a website which initiates to offer information about latest deals and offers available on Amazon.com. Besides being an affiliate of Amazon it makes publishes articles to provide users with information regarding the latest deals as well as the product details so that users are well informed about the product they are going to purchase. Hence one can check out the website to know more about the latest deals available and get a great discount on the products they are looking to purchase.



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