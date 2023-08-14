Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2023 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: BHC shares, filed a lawsuit against Bausch Health Companies Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 25, 2023.



Canada based Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. On August 6, 2020, when the spinoff of Bausch + Lomb Corporation was announced, Bausch Health Companies' stock closed at $20.13 per share.



On May 4, 2023, Bausch Health Companies Inc announced negative earnings results for its first quarter of 2023, which indicated further delay of the B+L share distribution. According to analysts, the probability of a distribution was now less than 50% and, without any mention of it from management, the likelihood of it occurring in the near term was low.



Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) declined from $10.23per share on February 23, 2023 to as low as $5.57 per share on May 12, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation would not result in two strong separate companies, that without Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Bausch Health Companies was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by Bausch + Lomb Corporation, and that distribution of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation spinoff shares would not occur as represented.



Those who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options.



