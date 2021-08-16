Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2021 -- Bausch Health Companies Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canada based Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology.



On August 3, 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, Bausch Health Companies Inc reported a net loss of $595 million compared to $236 million for the same period in 2020, citing an unfavorable change in operating results coupled with a decrease in the benefit from income taxes. Bausch also reported an operating loss of $270 million, compared to $27 million for the same period in 2020, which the Company stated was primarily driven by the increase in Other expense, primarily attributable to higher adjustments related to the settlement of certain litigation matters in the second quarter of 2021, an increase in Selling, general and administrative expenses and the impacts of a recall due to a quality issue at a third-party supplier partially offset by an increase in contribution due to the positive impacts of the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) declined from $34.57 per share in March 2021 to as low as $24.91 per share on August 4, 2021.



