Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Bausch Health Companies Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: BHC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Bausch Health Companies Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: BHC stocks, concerns whether certain Bausch Health Companies Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation would not result in two strong separate companies, that without Bausch + Lomb Corporation, Bausch Health Companies was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by Bausch + Lomb Corporation, and that distribution of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation spinoff shares would not occur as represented.



Those who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



