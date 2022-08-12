Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2022 -- An investigation as announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Bausch Health Companies directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Canadian based Bausch Health Companies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology.



On April 20, 2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc launched an initial public offering and Eye-Care spinoff, offering 35 million shares at between $21 and $24 per share, with a 30-day underwriter option for up to 5.25 million additional shares. The company will list shares under the ticker symbol BLCO on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) declined from $26.22 per share in early February 2022, to as low as $4.00 per share on July 28, 2022.



