Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Metals & Mining Industry.



ReportReserve’s new report, ‘Bauxite Mining Market in Europe to 2020 - Market Characterized by Increased Regional Demand for Aluminum Backed by Significant Reserves’ provides key information and analysis of the European bauxite mining industry, which consists of Russia and Greece. The report covers the industry’s drivers and restraints, production, reserves and consumption, and provides details of each country’s bauxite trade statistics (imports and exports). This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by ReportReserve’s team of industry experts.



Scope



- Important drivers and restraints which are estimated to play a role in transforming the industry during the outlook period 2012-2020.

- Production of bauxite in Europe – Historical data 2000 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2020.

- Consumption demand of bauxite in terms of volume – Historical data 2000 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2020.

- Export and import markets for Europe’s bauxite, categorized by the export and import markets of Russia and Greece.

- Top Active and Planned projects spanning in the Europe bauxite mining landscape.

- The policy and regulatory frameworks governing the European bauxite mining industry.

- Comprehensive profiles of key bauxite mining companies in the region’s industry, such as United Company RUSAL Plc (RUSAL) and Mytilineos Holdings S.A. (Mytilineos), are also provided.



Reasons to buy



- Gain a strong understanding of the region’s bauxite mining industry.

- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future bauxite industry trends.

- Facilitate decision making and strategy formulation on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, consumption and trade data.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the region's bauxite mining industry.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/bauxite-mining-market-in-europe-to-2020-market-characterized-by-increased-regional-demand-for-aluminum-backed-by-significant-reserves-report-541094