Bavaria Negotiates Mega Factory with Intel

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- Bavaria, Germany's southernmost state, is in discussions with Intel to establish a European chip factory to alleviate supply constraints that have hindered automobile manufacturing, according to ministers. The US-based manufacturer has been pursuing 8 billion euros in government subsidies to establish a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Europe. A scarcity of semiconductors is causing problems for Europe's car manufacturers and may jeopardise Germany's economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



DSJ Global provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a range of specialised fields within the logistics and supply chain industries, ranging from planning jobs through to procurement careers. With an established network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals, DSJ Global is able to derive significant insights into the international marketplace which promotes the efficacy and duration of career connections made through the firm. The company has a global presence, with over 750 consultants working across 12 different countries. DSJ Global's dedicated team are thought leaders within the manufacturing recruitment industry in Europe and have developed a multi-faceted global approach to recruitment through the use of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative strategies. DSJ Global are also the chosen recruiting partner for hundreds of international enterprises, bringing together dynamic individuals and industry experts on a daily basis as part of the Phaidon International Group. The consultants at the firm understand that no two recruiting processes are the same, and with this in mind, strive to deliver bespoke recruiting solutions that yield optimal outcomes for clients and candidates.



Senior manufacturing jobs are in high demand across Germany, in cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne & Hamburg. Some of the roles currently available through DSJ Global include, Strategic Category Buyer, Head of Warehousing, Logistics Director, Senior Commercial Procurement Manager, Global Commodity Manager, Director of Operations and Warehouse, Cell & Gene Therapy Regional Logistics Manager, Demand Planner, Director Supply Chain and Lean, and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



