Baxter International Inc. Market Share Analysis - New Report Available

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Baxter International Inc. Market Share Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Baxter International Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Baxter International Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Baxter International Inc. market share information in six key market categories - Orthobiologics, Disposable Hospital Supplies, Wound Closure Devices, Renal Dialysis Equipment, Infusion Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Baxter International Inc. operates in - Orthopedic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Wound Care Management, Nephrology and Urology Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- Baxter International Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Spain, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, China and India.
- Baxter International Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Orthobiologics, Disposable Hospital Supplies, Wound Closure Devices, Renal Dialysis Equipment, Infusion Systems and Pain Management Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Baxter International Inc. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic, Inc., DePuy, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Synthes, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Seikagaku Corporation, DJO Finance LLC, Orthofix International N.V., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, AlloSource, Wright Medical Group, Inc., and others.
