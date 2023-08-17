Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Baxter International Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 11, 2023. NYSE: BAX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Deerfield, IL based Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. On February 9, 2023, before the market opened, Baxter International Inc. released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, revealing that the Company did not meet its earning guidance for the year. The Company claimed that "supply chain headwinds continue to weigh on business performance.



Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) declined from $62.12 per share on August 19, 2022 to as low as $37.35 per share on March 17, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023, the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company's projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times



