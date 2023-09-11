Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on September 11, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- A deadline is coming up on September 11, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) common shares between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 25, 2022 and February 8, 2023, the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company concealed the true extent of the supply chain problems it was experiencing while simultaneously exaggerating its ability to maintain a healthy supply chain in the face of global pressures; (ii) as a result, the Company's projected earnings were materially misleading during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times



