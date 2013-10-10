Bay App Studios Caters to the Mobile Search User, Beneficial to Many Businesses

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Bay App Studios is a Silicon Valley company specializing in customized business app development, enterprise web applications & marketing solutions that help clients implement digital strategies that exceed their expectations, accelerate growth, and capitalize on new market opportunities.



The developers at this bay area web design and development company have expert knowledge of a number of platforms for mobile application programming including Cocoa, X-Code, Objection C, html 5, as well as C++. They are known for providing affordable, effective and eye catching mobile application development services that is approved by Apple and Google and featured in their App Stores. Some of the most popular and beneficial apps are Android and iPhone restaurant apps. Restaurant mobile apps created by Bay App Studios help hungry customers use their mobile phones to pull up location, hours of operations and menu choices for restaurants that utilize their products.



Their proven technology delivers cost-effective, stunning looking mobile apps & websites design that help your business connect with millions of mobile users that already -or potentially- frequent your business. Bay App Studios unique marketing integration technology for mobile devices was featured in: The Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, Mashable, Network World, The Washington Post, NY Times, and others.



With 4.1 billion mobile phones worldwide, being kept within arm's reach, what better way to get business messages out to your existing clients and potentials customers than with an SEO friendly mobile site. Every day your customers are running their life by their mobile phones. Calling, texting, emailing and now more increasingly, searching for local companies, restaurant menu mobile app and shopping for products and services. Mobile users are savvy shoppers, 95% of users search for local information with 88% of those searches resulting in action being taken the same day. Are you missing your share? Is your competitors taking your business away from you? As a business owner, your job is to let your business in front of those smart phone users, so they buy your product, and not your competitors.



The mobile app website designs that Bay App Studios develop provides exceptional browsing experience to the users requiring least typing and scrolling to avoid any errors. Bay App Studios make mobile websites with suitable graphics that take minimum of uploading time thus saves the users from waiting. Bay App Studios also build mobile website that are SEO friendly for better visibility and promotion. As a business owner, your job is to let your business in front of those smart phone users, so they buy your product, and not your competitors.



For the best web design and development company, Bay App Studios, is the clear choice to provide a superior mobile presence online. Visit their website today: www.bayappstudios.com to view live working apps for mobile devices created for a wide variety of businesses such as restaurants, bars, dentists, law firms, churches, day spas, animal hospitals mobile apps, and more. Or simply call: Bay App Studios @ 650-240-8480 to setup a free consultation appointment to find out how Bay App Studios could help you beat your competitors.