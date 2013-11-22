Bay App Studios Highlights the Importance of Mobile Apps for Restaurants

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- The average person spends 48 percent of their food budget on eating out. According to the National Restaurant Association, the average adult eats a meal or snack purchased from a restaurant 5.8 times a week. In fact, the restaurant industry remains the top industry searched for on mobile phone devices, according to a number of studies. "Restaurants need to ensure consumers can find them while on the go and Android and iPhone restaurant apps make this easy to do," Nicolas Baron of Bay App Studios states.



According to Constant Contact, 81 percent of consumers searched for a restaurant on their mobile device with 75 percent choosing a restaurant based on those results. Furthermore, 80 percent believe it's important to view the menu before dining in a restaurant with 62 percent saying they are less likely to select the restaurant if the menu cannot be read on the mobile device. "Restaurants need to ensure they have a restaurant menu mobile app if they wish to draw in new business, as seen by these statistics," Baron continues.



Restaurant mobile apps contain a great deal of information when done properly, including menus, specials, contact information, hours of operation and reservations, where applicable. A study conducted by SinglePlatform and Chadwick Martin Bailey shows that photos included in online listings also help to boost click-through rates. "Ensure you choose a company that can assist you with creating a mobile app that draws interest and one that actually brings the customers in. Bay App Studios understands what customers want and need in a website and makes sure that is exactly what each client gets," Baron goes on to say.



Features available on a Bay App Studios restaurant app include tell-a-friend, GPS directions, food ordering, points of interest and more. "If your restaurant offers live entertainment, consider including an events listing in the app and many opt to have a loyalty card feature or one that offers a tip calculator. Every business differs in terms of their needs and we recognize this when creating an app, avoiding unnecessary features to ensure the app is user friendly," Baron says.



Non-mobile friendly websites turn consumers off as studies have shown that the majority of visitors who visit a site that is hard to navigate leave after only 4 seconds. "Don't let this happen to you! Google estimates that smart phone users will account for more online searches and browsing this year so you must have a mobile app that works and we are committed to providing that app for each client who comes through the door," Baron declares.



About Bay App Studios

Bay App Studios, a Silicon Valley company, specializes in customized business app development, enterprise web applications and marketing solutions designed to help clients implement digital strategies which exceed expectations, accelerate growth and capitalize on new market opportunities. Client success remains closely tied to Bay App Studios' success. Very successful mobile and web applications flourish thanks to a well thought out strategy, elegantly formed architecture and stunning, unique design. Products need to provide a service or experience, while adding value to the user's life, doing so by fulfilling a need or satisfying a desire. Proven technology delivers cost-effective, stunning websites and mobile apps designed to connect a business with millions of mobile users.