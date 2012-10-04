Bay Area Contractor Receives A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau

Castro Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- The general manager at Golden Gate Enterprises, a Bay Area contractor, today announced the company has been rated as A+ by the Better Business Bureau. The BBB A+ rating is reserved only for general contractors that provide exceptional service and haven’t received consumer complaints on their quality of work, follow up and customer service.



Golden Gate Enterprises, Inc. has been a Better Business Bureau accredited business since June of 2003 and the company has consistently performed extremely well in order to maintain the A+ rating. The factors that raised the general contractor’s rating include the length of time the business has been operating, no complaints filed with the BBB and the rating organization has sufficient background information on the business.



The Better Business Bureau’s letter grades represent the BBB’s ongoing opinion of the business. The grade is based on information the organization has on file about the business and in some cases, a business' grade may be lowered if the BBB does not have sufficient information about the business, despite BBB requests for that information from the business.



“I highly recommend the Golden Gate Enterprises company. I have been using the company for several years. They handle of the remodeling for my investment properties and I’ve never had a major problem either with their quality of work or time schedules. They are professionals and they know what they’re doing.” – Ramon Gonzalez



Generally, the Better Business Bureau assigns letter grades from A+ which is the highest grade possible to F which is the lowest grade possible. A letter F rating is assigned to businesses that have acquired a large number of consumer complaints which the rated company either ignores or doesn’t handle properly. In some cases, the BBB will not grade a certain business and indicates the no rating by an NR or a No Rating designation next to the business’s name.



About Golden Gate Enterprises, Inc.

Golden Gate Enterprises, Inc. is a licensed California General Contractor company providing unique, high quality, professionally installed products and contracting services for your home and business. Our goal is to provide one stop shopping to make your life easier. As licensed general contractors we provide a complete service with a very high degree of expertise. We offer plans, permits, engineering, and full construction services.