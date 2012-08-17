Bay Area Graphics Announces Eco-Friendly Printing Solutions

Foster City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Innovators in the printing and graphic design industry, Bay Area Graphics is proud to provide its customers with a variety of eco-friendly solutions for their business needs.



Guided by the philosophy that environmental sustainability doesn’t have to conflict with the practicalities of running a business, the company complies with standards set down by the Forest Stewardship Council, which among other activities promotes the use of environmentally friendly paper products.



The company’s commitment to the environment is only one example of its outside-the-box creativity. Bay Area Graphics provides its clients with a high level of flexibility in fulfilling their printing demands, creating a wide variety of printed materials, including promotional items, often at short notice. The firm is capable of producing stationery, posters, political mail, folders, business cards, flyers, media kits, t-shirts, and much more; its printing services include die cutting and binding of materials. In addition, Bay Area Graphics can also help with the mailing and distribution of these items according to the client’s specifications.



To start with Bay Area Graphics, visit the website at http://www.bayareagraphics.com or call 650-341-5350.



About Bay Area Graphics

Based in Foster City, California, Bay Area Graphics (BAG) provides a wide range of inventive, environmentally friendly printing services. Founded by Lesley Harrison, the company has a lengthy list of major clients, such as Sony, VISA, Wells Fargo, and Expedia.