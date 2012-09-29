Bay Area Graphics Offers Increased Printing Options for the Remainder of the Election Season

Foster City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2012 -- Bay Area Graphics, a premier printing service located south of San Francisco, is pleased to announce special election-season availability for all types of political printing orders. From now until the election, banners, posters, flyers, postcards, pens, buttons, and more will be available for political printing projects.



As the 2012 election season enters its homestretch, the need for quality, efficient printing is even more pronounced. Bay Area Graphics, or BAG, can produce rally signage, door hangers, flyers, or any of the other numerous outlets for political messages. With Election Day quickly approaching, timing is critical, and BAG is committed to providing quick turnaround times and overnight shipping.



In the printing business, attention to detail and efficient delivery of the final product are non-negotiable; BAG has extensive expertise in producing high-quality content for a diverse set of clients. With high-profile customers like Wells Fargo, Sony, and Visa, BAG is used to meeting high expectations with every project. From traditional business cards to a last-minute political campaign poster, Bay Area Graphics will rise to the occasion. To learn more about our political printing services, visit http://www.bayareagraphics.com/political_printing.html or call us at (650) 341-5350.



About Bay Area Printing

Based in Foster City, CA, Bay Area Graphics is the brainchild of Lesley Harrison. Having spent 20 years learning every possible aspect of the printing business, she saw an opportunity to give clients a reliable and objective third party to guide them through complex processes. From design and printing to die-cutting and fulfillment, Bay Area Graphics can meet any printing-related needs.