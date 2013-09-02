Bay Area Pool Service Celebrates Monumental Milestone Marking Success over the Past 60 Years

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Bay Area Pool Service recently reached a new milestone in their more than 60 year history of providing outstanding pool maintenance to residents of the Gulf Coast of Florida, announcing that they now have 8,000 service clients. Bay Area Pool Service has grown from a company with three trucks and just over 60 accounts in 1971 into the largest pool servicing business in the state. In 2011 alone, Bay Area Pool Service’s maintenance technicians logged over 350,000 poolside visits from all the way from Spring Hill and Brooksville to Naples.



One of the main reasons for Bay Area Pool Service’s rapid growth and success is that they hire reliable and courteous employees who possess the proper training and experience to effectively repair damaged systems and maintain safe equilibriums in every pool they treat. “Sheldon provides weekly pool cleaning service, but delivers a whole lot more with his knowledge of his job, your company, and wise direction to me as a consumer,” a testimonial on the website noted. Each customer is guaranteed a safe and pleasant experience, as employees are required to wear a uniform and photo identification as well as undergo a thorough background check and drug screening before being hired.



Bay Area Pool Service makes it so people can spend more time doing the things they love and not have to worry about transporting or accidentally spilling dangerous chemicals that could jeopardize the health of their loved ones and pets. “We do all the work, you have all the fun” summarizes the philosophy of Bay Area Pool Service. Bay Area Pool Service prides themselves on providing outstanding customer service, which means that customers can speak to live representatives on the phone Monday through Friday. No contracts or other hassles get in the way of Bay Area Pool Service’s mission to ensure complete satisfaction on every visit.



About Bay Area Pool Service

Today Bay Area Pool Service’s technicians service over 7000 Greater Tampa Bay pools. Supervisors and mechanics are in the field every working day to oversee the technicians and repair clients' pools. Clients’ questions are answered Monday through Friday by a customer service staff; yes real, live people answer calls. Bay Area Pool Service made almost 350,000 pool side visits in 2011- no other pool service company comes close to their experience levels. Bay Area Pool Service is an active member of the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals, and the Florida Swimming Pool Association. For more information, please visit: www.bayareapoolservice.com.