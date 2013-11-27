Bay Area Pool Service Expands Nationally, Launching Pool Troopers in Texas, Arizona and Nevada

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Bay Area Pool Service, recognized for their ongoing commitment to provide outstanding pool maintenance services for all their clients, recently announced that they are expanding their business nationally with the launch of their new brand, Pool Troopers. Offering the same high-quality customer care and attention to detail that Bay Area Pool Service has been known for since 1952, Pool Troopers will operate in Texas, Arizona and Nevada, as well as in new markets in Florida.



The launch of Pool Troopers marks a significant milestone in Bay Area Pool Service’s more than 60 year history, in which time the company has grown from just a handful of employees and three trucks to the largest pool maintenance company in Florida. The rapid growth of Bay Area Pool Service has been a direct result of their dedication to customer satisfaction and expertise in handling a broad range of pool maintenance issues, including chemical service, cleaning and repair.



The technicians at Bay Area Pool Service are courteous and reliable professionals who have undergone a thorough training program that allows them to assess each pool individually and make the adjustments necessary to achieve an optimal level of performance and safety. “I have learned more about my pool in one visit than I knew in years! The supervisor was professional, knowledgeable and prompt,” a testimonial from the Bay Area Pool Service website noted.



Clients of Bay Area Pool Service can rest assured that they will always receive an exceptionally high level of care, and they will have peace of mind knowing that their pool area will provide a clean, safe environment for everyone, including pets and children. “Bay Area Pool Service is the safe, reliable, professional, trustworthy, and easy choice for all your pool service, repair and remodeling needs,” an article on the Bay Area Pool Service website noted.



About Bay Area Pool Service

Bay Area Pool Service, the company that has endeared itself to pool-loving families in the greater Tampa area since 1952, goes national with the official launch of the “Pool Troopers” brand in Florida, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Bay Area Pool Service is the leading pool service company in Florida. Bay Area Pool Service specializes in Florida pool maintenance, including pool chemical service, cleaning, and expert Florida pool repair. Bay Area Pool Service is the choice for thousands of clients since 1952. For more information, please visit http://bayareapoolservice.com.