Bay Forest Community Preserves the Natural Beauty of the Local Environment

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Finding the right neighborhood is always important. Whether looking for a vacation cottage on the beach or the perfect retirement home, the right neighborhood makes a world of difference. A home is about more than just square footage; it’s also about the neighbors, the atmosphere, and the local amenities.



One development that aspires to bring intelligent design to a beautiful location is a new community called Bay Forest. Located in Bethany Beach, Delaware, Bay Forest is designed to be a masterfully planned community with first-class amenities just three miles from the beach.



Bay Forest was developed by Natelli Communities. The BayForestBeach.com website says that Natelli brings “thoughtful planning, timeless design and attention to detail” to every property development project, and it recently won the Urban Land Institute’s “Award of Excellence.” In addition to offering intelligently planned neighborhoods, Natelli Communities wants to create distinctive neighborhoods that will be enjoyed for generations.



A spokesperson explained why Natelli Communities is so proud of the Bay Forest project:



“Before we ever broke ground on the Bay Forest project, we invested hundreds of hours of research into choosing the ideal location for our next community. We meticulously planned out each and every aspect of our community, and we’re proud to finally see the results of our efforts emerge with our beautiful selection of word-class homes at Bay Forest.”



The design and location of Bay Forest is meant to highlight the beauty of the surrounding area. Instead of destroying features of the natural environment, the community has been expertly built around them. That means Bay Forest residents can live side-by-side with nature without disturbing beautiful features like the Collins Creek Tributary. Miles of walking trails and other amenities make it easy for homeowners to interact with nature.



Bay Forest is also priced in a way that the average American family can afford. Those interested in looking for Bethany Beach DE homes for sale will be interested to note that Bay Forest homes start in the $200,000 range, and homes are available in several different sizes. From single family homes to smaller villas, the BayForestBeach.com website promises that each project has been designed by world-class architects with a commitment to quality design.



In addition to all of these features, Bay Forest also offers tennis courts, fitness centers, sundecks, pools, a clubhouse, and more. It seeks to be an ideal location for families seeking a weekend retreat, or for retirees who want to be surrounded by picturesque woodlands. At the BayForestBeach.com website, visitors will learn everything they need to know about the new Bay Forest community as well as the numerous Delaware beach homes for sale.



About BayForestBeach.com

BayForestBeach.com showcases a recent development project called Bay Forest. Bay Forest is located in Bethany Beach, Delaware, and community was designed from the ground-up by Natelli Communities, an award-winning development firm. For more information, please visit: http://www.bayforestbeach.com