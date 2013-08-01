New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Bayer HealthCare AG (Bayer Healthcare), a division of the Bayer Group is a healthcare company. It undertakes the design, research, development, manufacture and sale of medical products for the healthcare industry. The company develops innovative products such as animal healthcare products, consumer care products, blood glucose monitoring systems, diagnostic imaging products, oncology products and primary care products. It operates through four business divisions, namely, Animal Health, Consumer Care, Medical Care and Pharmaceuticals. Bayer Healthcare's products are marketed across the world through regional and national distribution companies. It operates in more than 100 countries and has about 60 manufacturing facilities across five continents. The company is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.
Bayer Healthcare focuses on enhancing its market share through strategic alliances and acquisitions. In line with this strategy, the company recently collaborated with Covance; and acquired animal health business of KMG Chemicals.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Bayer HealthCare AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
