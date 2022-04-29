Bayer Invests in German Pharma Manufacturing

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Bayer looks set to pump more resources into its German operations with the announcement of an investment of $1.53 billion. The cash is going to be used to grow manufacturing operations in Bergkamen, Berlin, Leverkusen, Weimar and Wuppertal and to create greater scope for innovation. One key target for Bayer is modernisation of facilities and being able to integrate more digital technologies, as well as investing in more innovative research methods. The company is also looking to establish strong links with up-and-coming innovators by collaborating with universities and start-ups that are disrupting in the life sciences field. The investment is designed to provide a boost to the company's presence in Germany but also invigorate its global competitiveness as an innovator. Sites in Dormagen, Frankfurt and Knapsack are also due to receive investment in 2026 as Bayer continues to drive its manufacturing capabilities to the most competitive level possible.



As pharma recruiters with a strong base in Germany, EPM Scientific provides extensive support to organisations such as Bayer that are seeking to expand. The firm has had a presence here since 2012 and has grown alongside the life sciences sector in Europe, supporting a broad spectrum of client businesses in that time, from global household names to agile and innovative start-ups. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters with extensive resources to help enterprises in Europe build teams of business-critical talent. It's not just as pharma recruiters that the firm excels, as EPM Scientific has expertise in many areas of life sciences. That includes clinical development and medical affairs, as well as regulatory and quality, commercial and R&D. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific can build bespoke options that are designed to cater to any hiring need.



EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters with a robust base in Germany that includes coverage of most major cities such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The team here is well established and also integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce that guarantees strong international links. Plus, EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expert and insightful advice and support is key to the service that EPM Scientific offers ambitious individuals and companies keen to recruit for resilience and growth. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that standards always remain high. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Project Manager Facility Management, Senior QC Analyst and Clinical Research Associate.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.