BayFlower Moving Group Expands Operations with New Hub in Hollywood Florida

Brendon, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Moving house is a major upheaval for anyone, and requires the uprooting of an entire life to be resettled in a new location. This process can be difficult, as well as precarious- many individuals fear losing valuables or damaging important items. As a result, many Americans turn to professional moving services to help them achieve the transition painlessly. BayFlower Moving group is one of the best rated moving services in Florida, and has just upscaled to a new premises in Hollywood Florida to create a new business hub.



BayFlower Moving Group reviews attest to their excellent reputation, together with a vast collection of testimonials added regularly to their website by existing clients. The company specializes in working with clients during the preparation stage of the move to ensure everything is in order, and provide unmatchable resources for managing a move as part of their service.



They then provide a full and highly experienced moving team to assist with the physical upheaval, together with a range of vehicles that will house any scale of move, from a small apartment to multi-bedroom homes. The company is celebrating the new move and encouraging new business by offering money off coupons offering $50 off packing materials and $100 off the move itself.



A spokesperson for BayFlower Moving Group explained, “Our new location at 3937 Pembroke Rd, Hollywood FL 33021 allows us to serve our customers more comprehensively than ever before and also meet the demand for our services, which is rising all the time. Because of our commitment to customer care and prioritizing project management, our customers know what to expect and we deliver outstanding results. By helping our customers prepare for their move we ensure the safest and most efficient process is possible, which also helps us offer some of the lowest prices. It’s a win for everyone.”



About BayFlower Moving Group

BayFlower Moving Group has been helping customers move across country for almost ten years. They pride themselves on the quality of the service provided to movers by BayFlower employees. The moving industry unfortunately has a lot of brokers who subcontract their work out, which has really diminished the overall service customers are receiving. The secret to BayFlower’s success has been award winning customer service, and the effectiveness of the BayFlower Moving Group Truck in keeping valuables of all scales safe and secure. For more information please visit: http://www.bayflowermovinggroup.com/