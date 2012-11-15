Baylis House Hotel in Slough Gains Favourable Reviews

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Staying in an historic hotel can make any vacation more special. With thousands of years of history, England has plenty of historic hotels from which to choose, and there is a particularly diverse selection of hotels around Heathrow airport.



Choosing the perfect hotel can be difficult, but Booking.com is designed to help travelers and commuters pick the best available accommodation. At Booking.com, visitors will find extensive information about dozens of accommodations around the city of London. But one accommodation in Slough is receiving particularly favorable reviews.



That accommodation is called the Baylis House Hotel, and it aims to offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience in a historic setting. At the Booking.com page for the Baylis House Hotel, visitors will find extensive information about the hotel and its rates. The webpage also features dozens of reviews from guests who have recently stayed at the hotel.



Visitors can use the Booking.com webpage for the Baylis House Hotel to learn more about the amenities and services offered to guests. The webpage explains that a restaurant and bar are available to guests, for example, as well as a games room and BBQ facilities.



The Booking.com webpage also explains that the Baylis House Hotel isn’t just for overnight guests. The hotel can provide meeting and banquet services as well as accommodate wedding requests.



Once visitors are ready to book a room in the Baylis House Hotel in Heathrow, they can do so using the special form on the Booking.com webpage. Visitors simply select the dates they wish to stay and then choose the room in which they would like to stay. The Baylis House Hotel includes a standard double room, a deluxe double room, and a family room.



After making their date and room selection, the Booking.com website promises that it takes only two minutes to complete the reservation signup form. The website also promises to match any other prices visitors find online, which means that the quoted price on the Baylis House Hotel features a best price guarantee.



Some visitors might be looking for other accommodations throughout the Slough and Heathrow areas. In that case, visitors can scroll down to the bottom of the Baylis House Hotel page in order to find a number of similar accommodations located nearby. These accommodations are chosen based on the pages customers look at after visiting the Baylis House Hotel page.



Booking.com visitors aren’t the only ones writing favorable reviews for the Baylis House Hotel. The hotel is also featured on websites like HolidayExtras.co.uk as well as GoSimply.com, both of which allow visitors to view more information about the hotel before making a reservation.



About Baylis House Hotel

Baylis House Hotel is an historic hotel located in Slough, near Heathrow airport. The website is receiving favorable reviews on Booking.com and other travel accommodation websites. For more information, please visit: http://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/baylis-house-heathrow.en.html