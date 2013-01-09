Bayona in New Orleans Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that Bayona, a restaurant in New Orleans, has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame.



About the Bayona Restaurant

In 1990 Susan Spicer and partner Regina Keever opened Bayona in a 200-year-old creole inspired cottage nestled in the French Quarters of New Orleans.



Chef Susan Spicer's french inspired cuisine soon earned national attention in Food and Wine, Saveur, and Food Arts, to Travel & Leisure, Bon Appetit, The New York Times and others.



After more than 21 years, the menu prices remain an outstanding value for a world class restaurant. Awards and and Accolades include:



Top Ten in New Orleans (Lagniappe), Top 50 in the World (Restaurant Magazine), Four Stars (Mobil Travel Guide), America's Top Tables (Gourmet Magazine), Ivy Award (Restaurant and Institution Magazine), Culinary Award of Excellence (Robert Mondavi), Top Five Restaurants (Zagat), and others.



For more information: http://www.bayona.com



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about