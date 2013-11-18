Bayou Lagoon Park Resort - the Most Exclusive Resort in the City of Melaka

Melaka, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- For those who are not exactly aware, Melaka has one of the best resorts in the world. Situated in Malaysia, the city is crammed with tourists most of the times. Individuals are known to fly over to such exotic destinations for vacations since they make a perfect spot. Bayou Lagoon Park Resort is located in the heart of Melaka, which makes it a rather impressive one. The resort has become much famous over the recent years because of the exclusive facilities and vacation benefits it has to offer to individuals from all across the globe. One of its most prominent features includes the exotic and breathtaking location that tends to attract people in the first place.



This resort is famous for its tremendous water park as well as luxury apartments. Since the resort is a famous holiday destination, individuals who wish to visit Malaysia are recommended to consider it on a large scale. Just 15 minutes away from the main tourist hotspot, Melaka Bayou Lagoon Park is not only spectacular looking but it also allows people to freshen up and to enjoy their vacations to the maximum. The resort is exceptionally great for kids since facilities such as the theme park as well as the vast playground for children are present. Moreover, the resort has exclusive dining services which include restaurants and cafes. The food quality is considered to be of high quality and the prices are relatively affordable. When it comes to the important matter of accommodation services, the resort excels in it and tends to provide standard as well as luxury rooms for the utmost convenience of all the guests.



The water park is the main attraction of the resort since it tends to allow all the guests to have a great time with their friends, family and partners. The rooms and apartments are not only comfortable but also quite reasonably priced, which is exactly what everyone wants in the first place. Malacca Bayou Lagoon Park is the perfect place for both holiday seekers and business travelers since it tends to cater to all the needs of the guests. What’s more is that the resort is ranked amongst the top ones in Malaysia due to its high end facilities and the fact that it has been running successfully over the recent years. All essential things such as room services, lounge services, transportation facilities and recreational amenities are all provided for by the hotel.



For more information, please visit http://www.bayoulagoonparkresort.net/



Media Contact:

Anthony Su

contact@bayoulagoonparkresort.net

Melaka, Malaysia