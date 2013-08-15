BayTravelCenter.com Releases Choices for Best Carry on Luggage Available Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Airline baggage fees are becoming increasingly strict. For that reason, many passengers are choosing to bring the maximum amount of allowed carry on baggage. Carry on baggage ranges from small purses to rollaway bags. By stuffing their carry on bags full, passengers are often able to avoid hundreds of dollars in extra baggage fees.



Travel advice website BayTravelCenter.com wants to help visitors find the perfect carry on luggage for their next vacation. BayTravelCenter.com recently revealed its “Best Carry On Luggage Guide”, where travel experts rank and review some of the most popular carry on luggage available today. Products are ranked according to their weight, color, material, price, and customer rating.



A spokesperson for BayTravelCenter.com explains why carry on package has become so valuable in 2013:



“The luggage industry has seen a surge in demand for carry on baggage over the last few years. Airlines continue to harshly punish travelers who try to check extra bags on board. Added fees can range from $100 for the first bag to $300 or more for the next bags after that. Because of that, smart airline passengers are often choosing to bring the maximum allowed amount of carry on baggage on-board.”



Carry on baggage rules vary from airline to airline. BayTravelCenter.com explains a number of different carry on baggage requirements around the world. Many U.S. airlines, for example, don’t have a weight restriction, and instead impose a size restriction of 22” x 14” x 9”. Other airlines enforce these size restrictions but also add a fifteen pound weight limit. Passengers will have to be careful to meet these requirements in order to avoid excess baggage fees.



Obviously, carry on baggage is an important part of traveling. Once travelers have decided to invest in a good piece of carry on baggage, they can read reviews on BayTravelCenter.com. The website’s spokesperson explains how the site wants to help travelers:



“Our goal is to offer unbiased advice on the best pieces of carry on luggage available online today. We feature basic information about each piece of carry on baggage at our site, and visitors can click on each listing to visit product listings at Amazon.com. Some pieces of luggage can be found for as little as $50 or less, while other premium pieces cost over $200.”



Whether ready to buy a new piece of carry on baggage or searching for carry on baggage restrictions around the world, BayTravelCenter.com wants to help travelers find the perfect luggage for their needs.



About BayTravelCenter.com

BayTravelCenter.com is a travel advice and tips website. The site recently revealed its selection of the best carry on luggage available online today. For more information, please visit: http://www.baytravelcenter.com