Bazaarvoice Inc Investigation Alert: Investors in NASDAQ:BV Shares Should Contact the Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- A stock price drop from earlier this year prompted an ongoing investigation for investors in NASDAQ:BV shares. The investigation concerns whether certain Bazaarvoice directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements regarding their decision to acquire its main rival PowerReviews Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Bazaarvoice officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On January 10, 2013, U.S. Justice Department said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival PowerReviews Inc. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the transaction allegedly substantially lessened competition in the market for product ratings and reviews platforms in the United States, resulting in higher prices and diminished innovation.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) dropped from $8.97 per share on Jan. 10, 2013 to $6.54 per share on Jan. 11, 2013.



On April 2, 2013, NASDAQ:BV shares closed at $7.21 per share



