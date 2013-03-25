Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Investors Alert: Lawsuit over PowerReviews Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- An investors in shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) filed a lawsuit against directors of Bazaarvoice Inc over alleged breaches of ifduciayr duties in connection with their decision to acquire its main rival PowerReviews Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants agreed to acquire Bazaarvoice’s main rival PowerReviews Inc. in June 2012 and sold more than $90million in stock.



On Jan. 10, 2013, U.S. Justice Department said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival PowerReviews Inc. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the transaction allegedly substantially lessened competition in the market for product ratings and reviews platforms in the United States, resulting in higher prices and diminished innovation.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) dropped from $8.97 per share on Jan. 10, 2013 to $6.54 per share on Jan. 11, 2013.



