Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current investors, who purchased their shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) in May 2012 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:BV shares, was announced concerning whether certain Bazaarvoice directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements regarding their decision to acquire its main rival PowerReviews Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Bazaarvoice Inc breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



In January 2013, U.S. Justice Department said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival PowerReviews Inc. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the transaction allegedly substantially lessened competition in the market for product ratings and reviews platforms in the United States, resulting in higher prices and diminished innovation.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc declined from over $20 in April 2012 to as low as $6.69 per share in April 2013.



On July 19, 2013, NASDAQ:BV shares closed at $10.38 per share



