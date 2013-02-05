Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) concerning whether certain directors and officers of Bazaarvoice Inc breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Bazaarvoice officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $22.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2009 to $106.14 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012.



Then on Jan. 10, 2013, U.S. Justice Department said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival PowerReviews Inc. According to the U.S. Justice Department, the transaction allegedly substantially lessened competition in the market for product ratings and reviews platforms in the United States, resulting in higher prices and diminished innovation.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) dropped from $8.97 per share on Jan. 10, 2013 to $6.54 per share on Jan. 11, 2013.



On Feb. 4, 2013, NASDAQ:BV shares closed at $7.42 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $21.10 per share.



