Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Stockholder Alert: Investigation

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $22.47 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2009 to $106.14 million for the 12 months period that ended on April 30, 2012.



Then on Jan. 10, 2013, U.S. Justice Department said it filed a civil antitrust lawsuit challenging the June 2012 acquisition by Bazaarvoice Inc of its main rival PowerReviews Inc.



Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) dropped from $8.97 per share on Jan. 10, 2013 to $6.54 per share in Jan. 11, 2013.



