B&B Offers Guests Electric Car Rides

Brockenhurst, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The New Forest B&B Cottage Lodge is now offering free test drives of its eco friendly electric Twizy Car.



The Cottage Lodge B&B in the New Forest has an exciting new offer this year – with every midweek booking, guests are entitled to a free 30 minute drive in the Lodge’s electric vehicle.



The electric car, known as a Twizy, is eco-friendly, compact and quiet so it’s perfect for driving around country roads. The Twizy was first released in 2012 and was the bestselling plug-in vehicle in Europe for that year. It’s popular in France, Germany and Italy as well as the UK and is manufactured in Spain.



With a range of up to 100km, the Twizy is a good choice of vehicle for holidaymakers, and there are many charging points around the Forest where the battery of the Twizy can be topped up. Many businesses around the Forest have joined together to support the electric car scheme, and it is being promoted as a sustainable form of travel in this protected area of natural beauty.



The Twizy is suitable to drive on the highways of the Forest but, like any other car, it is not designed to go offroad. It seats two people and the back seat can accommodate a child’s car seat, so handy for families on days out in the Forest. Drivers must be over 21 and in possession of a full UK driving licence.



The Cottage Lodge is a boutique B&B, offering guests high quality New Forest Accommodation in a stunning setting. It is also home to the Fallen Tree Restaurant, which opened in December 2012 and serves haute cuisine by skilled chefs. The new initiative aims to get guests out and exploring the Forest in an eco-friendly way.



A two night stay between Sunday and Thursday during June costs from £80 pp (two sharing including the famous Cottage Lodge breakfast and 30 minutes in the Twizy



To make a reservation call 01590 622 296 (http://www.cottagelodge.co.uk).



About Cottage Lodge

Cottage Lodge provides top-quality Bed and Breakfast accommodation in the heart of the New Forest.



Media Contact:

Christina Simons

info@cottagelodge.co.uk

Cottage Lodge New Forest B&B

Sway Rd,

Brockenhurst

SO42 7SH

Tel: 01590 622296