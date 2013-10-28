BBC World News Horizons to Look at CycleBeads Impact on Family Planning in South Asia

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The natural family planning tool CycleBeads will be featured in an episode of Horizons on BBC World News airing on November 2 and November 3. The episode will explore demographic and population shifts in the world and will examine how contraceptive tools such as CycleBeads have helped to decrease fertility rates by nearly half in South Asia.



The episode will discuss how this simple string of beads, which helps a woman identify the fertile days of cycle, enables women to prevent pregnancy in an easy, effective, safe way. The program will also look at some of the new digital tools such as CycleBeads Online, iCycleBeads smartphone apps, and a text-based SMS tool. These innovative digital tools make this natural family planning method even more accessible allowing women to use this method through mobile phones and internet-connected devices.



More information is available on the CycleBeads Blog.



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BBC.com is one of the most respected brands on the internet and the global news content on the site offers up-to-the minute international news and in-depth analysis for PCs, tablets and mobile devices to more than 58 million unique users each month.



About Cycle Technologies

Cycle Technologies’ mission is to bring to market products that help people live healthier lives. Cycle Technologies is the manufacturer and distributor of CycleBeads®, CycleBeads® Online, and iCycleBeads™ smartphone apps, patented tools based on the Standard Days Method® of family planning. These products provide women with easy to use information that allows them to plan or prevent pregnancy naturally. As a fertility awareness-based family planning option, CycleBeads educates women about their cycles and helps them manage their fertility without chemicals or hormones. It fulfills an unmet need for a natural family planning method that is easy to use, inexpensive, side effect-free, and highly effective. Women all over the world use these simple tools to help them understand their cycles and easily identify the days when pregnancy is possible.



For more information, please visit http://www.cyclebeads.com/.