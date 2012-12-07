BBCS Emerges as a Reliable Company for Commercial Cleaning in Brisbane

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- They use dry vapor steam and state-of-the-art equipments to ensure complete tile cleaning in Brisbane. Their commercial high pressure, dry vapor steam sanitise all surface areas, even the ones that do not go by traditional scrubbing.



Floors, kitchen equipments, ovens, grouting, walls, ceilings, showers, glass, mattresses and windows are cleaned and disinfected to a high standard by the company professionals. The team of cleaners in the Brisbane carpet cleaning company uses specialised cleaning tools. They use dry vapor steam to penetrate even the smallest pores and kill bacteria, force dirt and debris to the surface without using any chemicals.



Dirt and debris are then vacuumed away, which leaves slip-free and sanitised surfaces. BBCS provides Dry Vapor cleaning services at competitive price to their customers. They have a range of services to suit everyone from Carpet cleaning, Tile Cleaning, Solar panel cleaning, window & Building cleaning to hard floor stripping & sealing.



When an extra cleaning boost is needed, a small amount of food-safe cleaners are injected to suspend the dirt. The company also offers dry vapor steam cleaning, high pressure cleaning, upholstery cleaning in Brisbane etc. amongst others. BBCS has brought in carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, solar panel cleaning, window & house cleaning as well as high pressure cleaning services for its customers.



These carpet cleaning solutions are available at competitive prices. You can browse their website and select from the full range of services such as residential and commercial cleaning in Brisbane.



About BBCS

BBCS is committed to provide high quality, reliable, cost effective cleaning options to its clients since their inception in 2006. Supported by the strength and knowledge gained though over the years of experience in the cleaning industry, BBCS founders have developed a unique and personalised cleaning business. They have established a secure customer base with many schools, childcare centres, and various large & small businesses, offices alike.



For more information visit http://www.bbcsqld.com.au/