BBOEscape - a New Way to Release Stress and Get Rewards

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Myware Solutions’ second product this year- BBOescape.com will solve a major problem in day to day life. Stress is a part of life, and there are countless ways to help ameliorate stress. While many cost money, such as massages, gym memberships and the like, some stress is not necessarily aligned to these solutions. The stress some feel is associated with the mind and for them to relax, they need some sort of mental stimulation. BBOescape.com will solve this problem in subtle effective way.



BBOEscape.com is more than simple stress relief. It is stress relief and then some, providing levels of stress relief to customers and visitors in various ways from games to travel. A question board application means ways to help cope, reinvent and recharge. Currently the BBOescape team is working on the Calm and focus platform which aims to calm down users, get them more relaxed, gain their focus back and help in re-discovering themselves. Highly recommended for students.



In addition to the excellent stress-relieving benefits, BBOEscape.com has a reward system. As you find stress relief, like the ones that released your stress and add them to your own social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter. Each time you do, you get Karma points. These points come from additional ways such as referrals, invitations, and Qzone which is BBOEscape’s questions and answers board. Each time you gain Karma points, it leads you to better and better rewards. “This is our phase 1 release and we are very excited working for the phase 2, which will have amazing features where users can help each other to release stress,” said Harsha P. Deka, CEO and Founder of Myware Solutions Inc.



The ultimate award for Karma points is the gift card. Each month, several gift cards are available to BBOEscape users. Choose the gift card you like by clicking the wandis icon. The card with the most number of wandis is used as a reward. Redeem your points for the gift card. Each gift card gets active during the latter half, 15-25th of the month and only for one day. Once claimed, you lose your badges and Karma points until you begin to accumulate them again. It is a great and easy way to earn some excellent rewards for things you are likely to use each month. “We strongly believe in karma and like to give away some part of our revenue to the users who actively participate on the site” said Mr. Deka



It is now time for you to escape your stress and get rewards. Visit http://www.BBOescape.com and re-discover yourself.



About Myware Solutions Inc.

Myware Solutions Inc. is an IT service, enterprise and business solutions and web solutions company known for their problem solving ideas. BBOescape.com is a product of Myware Solutions Inc. Before BBOescape, Myware launched BarterBooksOnline.com which aims to solve the problem for students by providing a social networking platform where students can exchange/barter textbooks for free. Hence, Myware sees itself as a problem solver in addition to bringing innovative solutions to major problems. Myware is developing more products, within and outside of BBOescape and BarterBooksonline, and will be releasing them in the near future.



