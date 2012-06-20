BBQ Enthusiasts Turn to KomodoKamado.com for Their Ceramic Kamado Grills

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Kamado is the Japanese word for a stove or cooking range. People have been using clay vessels to cook food for thousands of years. In China, archaeologists have found the remnants of clay pots thought to date back 3,000 years. It is believed that these early clay-cooking vessels are the origins of the modern day Kamado. The main difference being that ceramic materials have superseded clay.



Kamado cookers are fuelled by a natural reusable charcoal that produces high temperatures, creates minimal ash and gives food a mild smoky flavor. As a result, they are very a popular method cooking BBQ food.



As the BBQ season gets into full swing, one website that has been gaining a lot of attention recently is KomodoKamado.com.



Dennis Linkletter, the founder of Komodo Kamado, said he: “wanted to build a grill that capitalized on the strengths of existing Kamado style egg-shaped BBQs and corrected the flaws. It took 6 years to examine, brainstorm and redesign every feature of ceramic cookers. The resulting BBQ is completely revolutionary in it's materials, design, engineering and performance.”



The Komodo Kamado home page features high quality images of the cooker, along with testimonials from satisfied customers. Visitors can see prices and features at a glance and view the wide range of available tile options. There is a link to videos and reviews and a section entitled ‘Food Porn’ which features several images of the mouth-watering food that can be prepared with a Kamado ceramic grill.



The site is easy to navigate with a menu bar towards the top of the home page breaking content into logical categories. A further menu bar at the bottom of the page provides links to pages on ceramic info, ceramic grills, ceramic smokers, ceramic pizza ovens and KK coconut charcoal.



The products page contains detailed information about the Komodo Kamato OTB ceramic grill and instructions on how to purchase. There is also a link to a page of optional Komodo Accessories. The inventory section of the site contains details and images of the products available for immediate sale, as well as those currently in transit between Indonesia and California.



Social media fans are able to connect with Komodo Kamato on Facebook and Twitter and the site also features an active forum where visitors can submit recipes and cooking techniques as well as reading interesting articles, jokes and product reviews.



