BBQ Smoker Trailers, Offset Smokers, Barbecue Grills, and Fire Pits Are Handcrafted by Texas Original BBQ Pits

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Known for their high-quality construction, performance, and durability, the range of products on sale at Texas Original BBQ Pits offers Offset smokers, BBQ Grills, Fire Pits, and accessories for backyard enthusiasts and pitmasters alike. BBQ Smoker trailers, in particular, are a popular choice, back on the website by popular demand. Ranging in size from the 24" x 60" smoker trailer to the 24" x 72" Luling smoking trailer, each Texas Original BBQ Smoker Trailer features a 2" steel framework, 2" tow coupler, top wind screw jack, safety chains, universal light kit, steel fenders, 3500 lbs. axle, and 15" wheels.



In addition, every bbq trailer is equipped with a firewood cage and a propane tank/water cooler holder. These smoker trailers offer all the features of a standard offers smoker with the ability to easily travel to BBQ competitions, tailgating, or corporate events. The smallest model has 2,370 sq. in. of grilling surface, with the largest smoker trailer offering 3,370 sq. in. of grilling surface, plenty of space to cook for a crowd. All Luling smoker trailer-mounted models come standard with a 2nd level shelf. Double door lids are standard on the 20" model while the 24" diameter model features triple lids for maximum cooking versatility. There is a selection of BBQ accessories on the website including carving boards, insulated gloves, butcher paper for wrapping the meat, and the all-important BBQ wood. From 50lb boxes to ½ pallets and full pallets of wood, the choice ranges across fruity woods like apple and cherry, which not only flavors the BBQ meat, but also imparts a deep mahogany finish, to savory hickory, nutty pecan, locally abundant post oak, and earthy mesquite. Distinct types of wood or a mix of woods on different cuts of meat and different proteins are often suggested in guidelines, and each grillmaster will find out the unique flavor profile they prefer. There is flexibility in how to cook using smokers with options like reverse searing thick cuts by moving meat from the main smoking chamber to a direct grilling surface within the offset firebox.



The 'Loaded' versions of the smokers on the Texas Original BBQ Pits website have several of the most popular upgrades bundled into the product offering a cost-saving over adding each upgrade individually. For the Pearsall 24 Loaded vertical offset smoker, for instance, the upgrades include a heat management plate, a door counterweight, a 2nd level slide-out shelf, and an additional 3" temperature gauge. Vertical smokers allow a small footprint on the ground to cater for many people with plenty of cooking surface, the Pearsall 24 Loaded for instance provides 3,735 sq. in. of grilling surface which equates to enough room for 48 burgers, 24 chickens, or 4 12lb briskets.



Offset smokers and vertical smokers can be customized by choosing a size, lid types, and several upgrades can be bundled together for overall savings as part of the fully-loaded package. Alongside the bbq smokers at Texas Original Pits, smoker grill models are also sold. The steel wagon wheels, heavy-duty grates, and classic Texas grill design ensure a rugged appearance and quality performance. Fire Pits can transform the ambiance of the backyard and are available in a variety of sizes ranging from 24" diameter, perfect for a smaller yard or patio area, up to a fire pit 48" in diameter with a 60" outer grate skirt or footrest, hand-welded with heavy-gauge steel and weighing an impressive 390 lbs.



About Texas Original Pits

Based in Houston, Texas Original BBQ Pits is a manufacturing company known for its trusted Texas Barbecue Grills, BBQ Smokers for sale, and Fire Pits. Since 2007 their goal has been to create well-made, hand-built, BBQ Pits. Combining their experience and passion for cooking Texas-style BBQ with manufacturing experience from the oil and gas industry, they have developed a predictable and repeatable construction method using only the highest quality materials. The products are equally suited to the needs of competition BBQ and backyard enthusiasts. No compromise exists in the design, materials, construction, or finish of the Texas Original Bar-B.Q. Pits. Popular products include Texas meat smokers like their Luling offset smokers, Vertical smokers, Pearsall smokers, Spindletop fire pits, barbecue pits for sale, Ranger Camper grills, BBQ wood, otherwise known as cooking wood, and various BBQ accessories. Ordering online via the website is an easy process and there are selections to be made for sizes and lid types. The most popular accessories can be bundled together as part of the 'fully loaded' upgrade package, saving money compared to buying each accessory separately.



