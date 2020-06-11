BC Air Supply, Thailand Based Leading Air Conditioning Installation and Service Company

Mueang, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- BC Air Supply is a successful brand in electronics retail, installation, repairs and services; and dealers of all major electronic and home appliance brands such as Daikin, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Gree, Samsung, Fujitsu, Haier, Sharp, Carrier, LG, Amena, Hitachi, Mavell and many more. The store hosts the widest range of air conditioners this summer season with free installation throughout Bangkok – Pramonthon. With 3 months full installation warranty, all the installations are carried on by professional technicians.



They also do all kinds of water filter installations of various brands along with after sales service and maintenance. With a comprehensive electrical appliances and water purifier market, BC Air Kingdom offers the widest choice for customers across categories. Needless to say that all the products featured here are high quality products from world-famous brands with all guarantees and warranties in place. Customers can walk-in to the store to shop for their favorite brand in ACs and water filters to beat the heat this summer.



To know more about Electronic Products visit https://www.bcairsupply.com/



About https://www.bcairsupply.com/

BC Air Supply based at Samut Prakan, Thailand is a company that offers installation and repair services for air conditioning and water filters. Also offers products and services in water heaters, fans, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, refrigerators and television categories.



Media Contact



Mr. Tonmai – BC Air Supply and Service Company Ltd.

Address: Samut Prakan, Thailand

Phone: +66(0)86-415-2790

Email: BCAirSupply@Thailocalbusiness.com

Website: https://www.bcairsupply.com