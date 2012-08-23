B.C Author Pens Romantic Novel in Hope of Writing Her Way Home to Vancouver Island

Fort McMurray, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- JL Edwards and her family fell into the employment struggle that has torn the lives of thousands of Canadian families. Money forced her family to leave their native Vancouver Island and head to Fort McMurray in search of a better life. Now, with her parents and dearest friends almost two thousands kilometres away, JL is planning to pen her way home.



Her secret weapon is her passion for writing, which has now brought two romantic novel e-book releases to fruition.



Her first book, Torren Between, is about the struggle that one suburban Wife and Mother faces when she meets another woman whose energy sweeps her off of her feet. Book two is a conclusion to Torren's story.



“The story speaks to a huge crowd of women that have had a connection with other women, but didn’t understand the energy they felt. It gives a vital insight into the decisions of the book’s heroine affect her life and the lives of others,” Edwards explains.



Discussing her unique reasons for writing the book, Edwards makes it clear that a return to home-town normality is her and her family’s primary goal.



“I want to get back to my aging parents and to be with the people I have loved my entire life. We had to make a big change in order to keep our finances afloat, and now we’d love nothing more than to be back on Vancouver Island again,” she adds.



Since their release, both books have been received into the literary world to critical acclaim.



“While I have a unique reason for writing these books, I want the story to come first and for that to be the facet that makes people want to read it. It’s an exciting and relevant story, especially for women. If the sales can help my family and I return home – well, that’s a bonus,” Edwards concludes.



For more information, please visit JL Edwards’ official website: http://www.jledwardsauthor.com



Her progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



About the Author: J.L. Edwards

J.L. Edwards grew up on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. After high school she attended Vancouver Island University (formerly Malaspina University) where she took courses that would lead her into a career in health care. She married her sweetheart and had two children which kept her very busy. She juggled raising her family and working full time for a number of years and her ability to spread her creativity wings was put on hold.



In August of 2010 she and her husband packed up their belongings and moved to Northern Alberta to follow work. It was there that she was able to stay home with her children and sit down with her lap top and allow her words to flow like wine.



She is a natural born story teller and she loves to entertain people. Her first book “Torren Between” will be released as a e-book on Amazon Kindle, Barnes and Noble Nook and Apple’s iBooks in September 2012.