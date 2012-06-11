BC Helmet Law Compliance and Safety Already a Big Part of Bikerleathers.ca Consumer Approach

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Even before the recently passed Helmet Laws in British Columbia, Canada’s largest motorsport retailer BikerLeathers.ca was making rider education about DOT certification, helmet safety and the available choices in quality motorcycle helmets an integral part of its consumer approach. Bikerleathers.ca is North America’s #1 source for motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear, clothing and accessories.



As of June 1, 2012, new British Columbia regulations make it mandatory for all motorcyclists and their passengers to wear helmets that display the proper industry safety certification label. The helmets must also comply with the standards outlined by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), Snell Memorial Foundation 2005 or 2012 and United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (ECE). Riders violating the new law will be subject to a $138 fine. “As Canada’s premiere motorsport retailer, we have always taken rider safety seriously,” said Bikerleathers.ca Founder Alan Eisen. “Consequently, we’re fully prepared to keep North American motorsport riders informed and prepared to meet BC helmet law compliance with the motorcycle helmets that we carry.”



In order to meet the strict materials, construction and impact safety standards for DOT compliance and have the DOT sticker on their helmets, motorcycle helmet manufacturers must submit each of their helmet models to testing at a certified testing lab. The Snell Standards take into consideration the four most critical elements affecting a helmet’s safety. These include impact management, helmet position stability, retention system strength and extent of protection.



An integral part of every helmet description on the Bikerleathers.ca website and prominently displayed and adhered to in the selling process in their retail center are not only the helmet’s DOT compliance notification, but also a detailed selection guide geared to safety. “When shopping online, buyers see the DOT compliance designation clearly in the description,” said Eisen. “However, we go even further by providing detailed fitting guides so that riders know how to ensure the proper fit for the safest ride.”



Bikerleathers.ca carries more than a hundred different motorcycle helmets for cruiser, sportbike and motocross in a variety of styles from more than a dozen of the leading manufacturers. These include open and full face, modular helmets, half helmets and even the world’s smallest and lightest DOT helmet ever. BikerLeathers.ca is Canada's largest retailer of top quality Cruiser, Sportbike, Motocross and Snowmobile Gear as well as clothing. For more information, please visit http://www.bikerleathers.ca



