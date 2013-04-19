BC Movers Office Moving Offers Free Estimates

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- BC Movers provides clients with office moving tips to help make office relocation efficient and reduce downtime. The company assists clients during every step of the moving process to ensure relocation goes according to plan. Staff members help clients create a moving checklist which provides organization during relocation and minimizes broken or damaged property.



Every office relocation project is different, so obtaining a free estimate allows clients and BC Movers to assess overall project requirements. It is recommended that office moving take place in the evenings, or on the weekends, to reduce the impact on the business and employees. BC Movers provides tips to clients on moving a variety of office equipment including copiers, computers, appliances and shelving. Other Vancouver moving companies do not provide the same level of service.



Moving supplies and boxes are available to clients at affordable prices. Using professional grade moving supplies is important for effective office relocations, and BC Movers has a wide selection of supplies to choose from. Moving kits for residential projects are also available and include the: Studio Moving Kit, 1-Bedroom Moving Kit, 2-Bedroom Moving Kit and 3-Bedroom Moving Kit. No other Vancouver moving companies can match the selection.



Testimonials from satisfied clients highlight staff members’ professionalism and expertise. Moving crews take great care when handling clients’ property, and work diligently not to nick or scratch items during transit. Friendly, attentive service and quality work have prompted clients to recommend BC Movers to friends and business associates. High praise for this company is not a rarity it is the norm.



For a free office moving estimate please call (800) 593-1986 or visit www.bcmovers.com/free-estimate-office-version. BC Movers is eager to assist in office relocations. High quality work and affordable pricing make BC Movers the optimal choice among all Vancouver moving companies.



Contact:

BC Movers

Address:

1755 Robson St. #582

Vancouver, BC V6G 3B7

Telephone- (800) 593-1986

Fax- (888) 680-1070

Local Phone Number- (604) 317-1986

http://bcmovers.com/