BCIT Alum Steve Burton Featured in Food Engineering Magazine

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The current issue of School of the British Columbia Institute of Technology Alumni December Newsletter featured Computing and Academic Studies alumnus, Steve Burton. The Computer Systems Foundations graduate and CEO of Burton Software Inc., was also profiled in the current issue of Food Engineering magazine about his quality assurance program, Icicle a HACCP Food Safety and Inspection Software.



The affordable HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) software is making compliance easier for small and medium-sized processors. Icicle, the flagship technology of Burton Software, is the HACCP solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Designed on the CODEX-based principles of risk assessment and the identification of controls for all hazards, Icicle software automatically generates all the forms required to meet a CODEX-based HACCP system, according to Steve Burton, CEO of Burton Software Inc. With the software, processors work with the elements with which they are familiar, such as products, ingredients, formulae, processes, and more; a wizard helps them complete hazard analyses and address the issue of risk. The system then generates a set of twelve functional forms, including the HACCP plan and a change log.



“The vision of Burton Software is to make enterprise-grade technology, normally available to large companies with in-house IT staffs, server rooms and heavy-duty database systems, affordable to all food manufacturers—even very small food producers—since users only need a browser and an Internet connection,” said Burton.



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.foodengineeringmag.com/articles/91506-haccp-software-get-with-the-program.



Food Engineering covers manufacturing technologies in the areas of processing, packaging, food safety, plant operations, material handling, and automation. Editorial focus is a mix of research-based articles, special reports, technology updates, new products and in-plant case history stories.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution:

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955