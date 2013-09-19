BCLS Certification Empowers People During Emergencies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Basic Cardiac Life Support (BCLS), or Basic Life Support (BLS), certification can save lives. The basic skills learned from taking these certificate courses is a means to empower people to respond to emergency medical situations while waiting for licensed medical professionals to attend to the needs of the patients. Individuals who are interested in arming themselves with the right knowledge on basic medical procedures in case of life threatening emergencies can log on to www.acls-pals-bls.com to register for a certification course.



Accidents and medical emergencies can happen anytime. This makes it all the more necessary to have a BCLS certification. Anyone who is certified for BCLS or BLS can administer basic interventions for people in emergency situations and give them the medical attention they need. People who undergo these certifications are prepared to provide medical assistance to prevent further harm or even death to patients in medical emergencies.



Among the things taught in BCLS courses are simple procedures such as the use of automated external defibrillators and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. This is important in ensuring greater chances of survival of patients. Similarly, the certification equips people with the necessary knowledge to identify health risks and to protect themselves against these risks. It is important to remember, however, that BCLS certification does not include training for invasive medical procedures and medical administration.



Being prepared for medical emergencies can start by logging on to acls-pals-bls.com. The entire process lasts less than an hour. This certification is nationally and internationally accepted. Online training materials that adhere to AHA guidelines are provided for free to help students with the course. Students can study at their own time and review whenever they like. The exam itself is done online and results are out immediately after completing the exam. Students who fail the exam can take it again. Unlimited retakes are allowed for those who registered for any of the course online. A digital provider card is also issued upon completion of the certification course.