BCLS Certification Expert United Medical Education's New Blog Post Explains the Online Course

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- United Medical Education, an online company that provides students with the resources to obtain their ACLS, PALS, and BLS certificates, recently announced the launch of a new blog post that explains BLS and BCLS certifications.



According to the post, BLS and BCLS certifications are the same—the names only differ depending on the institution providing the certificate. BLS stands for “Basic Life Support,” while BCLS represents “Basic Cardiac Life Support.”



“BCLS certification and BLS certification are the same course and the same certification,” stated the blog post. “The title of the class only changes depending on the institution that is administering the certificate. BLS certification is the most commonly used title since the American Heart Association (AHA) first created and offered the certificate through their training network.”



United Medical Education is now offering students the opportunity to earn their BCLS certification on www.ACLS-PALS-BLS.com. United Medical Education’s automated training, testing, and delivery method allows students to complete their course in under 60 minutes.



To begin earning their BCLS certification, students only need to sign up for the course on ACLS-PALS-BLS.com. Following class registration, students receive access to training materials, all of which were written by licensed physicians. The BCLS certification exam training materials include manuals and free practice exams.



After studying and gaining their confidence, students can take the online BCLS certification test. The test contains 15 multiple-choice questions; exam results are viewable immediately after completion. United Medical Education permits students to take an exam as many times as needed until they pass.



United Medical Education offers similar resources for ACLS, PALS, and BLS students.



Individuals interested in learning more about United Medical Education and its services can visit http://www.acls-pals-bls.com for more information.



About United Medical Education:

United Medical Education is a professional medical certification company that focuses in teaching ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification courses. The company uses an automated teaching, testing, and certificate delivery system that allows students to complete their certifications entirely online. United Medical Education takes an interest in what medical professionals most desire in their ACLS, PALS, and BLS certification courses, and strives to upkeep an online automated testing and delivery system that will guide all students to success. For more information, please visit http://www.acls-pals-bls.com