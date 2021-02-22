Bdhomengarden.com Updates Store with Spring Collection in Home Décor

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Bdhomengarden.com is pleased to present the latest spring collection in home décor for those who are looking at sprucing up their homes inspired by the season's colors and patterns. The catalog is now updated with beautiful home décor accessories for the entire home including lawns, gardens and patios.



Customers who are in search of a place which can offer great deals on home décor and accessories, this is the right place to be. They can upgrade their living rooms, bedrooms, outdoors, kitchen and dining and the entire home on a budget. From gardening tools to kitchen products, electronics to patio furniture, lawn accents to decorative lighting, this place has got it all covered with the latest décor essentials. So, here are a few bestsellers that will sure make a perfect addition to homes and gardens.



The modern LED chandelier lighting fixture starting from $35.79 onwards is inspired by industrial design. With an option to choose from 4, 6 and 8 branches, this ceiling light makes a great accessory for living rooms. The 2Pc cushioned coffee table seat set priced at $429.57 is simple to look at but is perfect for smaller gardens and patios. The powder-coated steel frame makes it a sturdy piece of patio furniture. 3D retro black iron wall clock is large in size and the roman numerical ring gives it a vintage appeal. Starting from $38.96, this piece qualifies for a thoughtful housewarming gift as well.



Give the kitchens a healthy upgrade with the wheat straw food storage containers starting from $5.78 onwards. Available in 300/500/900 ml per set, customers can also opt for color combination such as blue, beige and pink. Made up of wheat straw, these eco-friendly bowls are microwave safe, fridge save, impact resistant, durable and come with silicon seal. Bedroom closets can be better organized with foldable bed bags starting from $31.39 onwards. The space saving design, clear window, leather handles and high quality material make it the bestseller here at the BD store. These and many other such decorative elements, LED solar lawn lights, comfortable furniture, decorative garden stones and many more are featured here.



