Be a Part of CITrials' Clinical Trials and Get Valuable Access to Health Screenings, New Medications, and Support Services

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- CITrials, an organization setting new standards in the healthcare industry, conducts medical trials to discover new and better ways to prevent, detect, diagnose, control, and treat illnesses. For over 20 years, they have been putting their hard efforts towards their goal to developing medications that benefit patients, communities, and physicians around the globe. With a mission to conduct effective and instructive Phase I-IV clinical trials, CITrials aims at achieving a better future for all.



A full-service clinical research organization, CITrials has a team of board-certified physician-researchers affiliated with Southern California's leading universities and hospitals. These researchers specialize in conducting trials in different areas including Autism spectrum disorder, personality disorder, generalized anxiety disorder and many others. All of their investigators partner with other skilled staff members of CITrials to perform both, inpatient and outpatient studies working with central IRBs in order to eliminate the needs for subsequent medical review.



Their clinical trials are confidential, and require no insurance at all. Some of the extra benefits for patients participating in their clinical trials include compensation for time and travel as well as provided valuable access to health screenings, new medications, and support services at a time when many people struggle to get healthcare.



CITrials also has a dedicated team to recruit and retain patients from diverse ethnic populations across Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside/San Bernardino counties. They incorporate a highly collaborative process between staff and community hospitals, mental health organizations and doctors to identify people for clinical trials.



Talking about their clinical trials, a representative of CITrials stated, "As a leading clinical research facility, we here at CITrials are dedicated to helping patients manage their healthcare. We have a commitment to provide cutting-edge treatment and advancing medical research. With over 40 years in the clinical research field, we have proven abilities utilizing our well-trained teams. Each team has the experience and expertise to provide high quality, accurate, and timely results for every clinical trial conducted."



Well-known for its accurate results and proficiency, CITrials is a privately held clinical research facility with full-service clinical research sites in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County, California. Their extensive research experience includes Pediatric; First in Human; Age, Gender and Race; Drug Interactions and Food Effect among others. So be a part of CITrials' clinical trials and be the first to benefit from a new method under study.



About CITrials

