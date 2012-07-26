Be an Eco-friendly Tourist With Options Like Biking, Pedicabs and Carriage Rides

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- New York is a popular for its energetic lifestyle. There are many locations in the city where you may spend your vacations. One such great place is Central Park. The park is a boon for nature lovers, as it is a sanctuary with many attractions and amazing scenic beauty. One of the best ways to enjoy the sights and sounds of Central Park is through a pedicab tour. The pedicab tours in central Park help vacationers to simply sit back and pay close attention to all that surrounds you. This is a clean and Eco friendly way of moving around and is more enjoyable than driving or walking. The Central Park Pedicab tours provide you with amazing views and many new facts about the park and its history.



Another exciting way to enjoy the Central Park is to opt for a bike tours. This activity is among the most popular activities in some of the world famous locations like central park in New York with the affordable services from Central park bike rentals. A client can choose from a wide variety of bicycles with the help of local bike rental service providers. When talking about the bike rental, there are plenty of brands and models that users can choose from. Most of these bike rental entities have bikes which are suitable for all ages. There are also numerous bike rental businesses that will be happy to help their customers choose the most suitable bike that their clients should rent. The rates are super affordable.



One of the oldest traditions in Central Park history, the carriage ride is unlike any other. A special carriage ride throughout places like Times Square or Central Park definitely makes a visit a treasured memory.



Central Park carriage rides offer you the rare experience of enjoying the beauty of nature while enjoying a leisurely stroll around the park. Carriage is unique and elegant way to make life's most important day even more unforgettable, Whether it's birthday party, a wedding carriage ride or a romantic tour.



Biking, Carriage rides and pedicabs are faster than walking, and of course, less tiring. Though biking definitely needs a rather healthy body to do, it is not as hard as walking. But all these options are some of the best Eco-friendly ways to cover the most interesting places with friends and family.