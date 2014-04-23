Be Beautiful Boutique Debuts New Website Offering the Best in Beauty Products

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Be Beautiful Boutique is an online beauty store, with a big difference. Rather than just stocking a random assortment of items, careful thought has gone into all their beauty selections. Extra special attention is spent on making sure everything is held to the highest standard possible. It's a beauty boutique that's a labor of love, where each and every item has been used by their own team of beauty advisers and cosmetologists before being offered for sale to the public.



“We are extremely proud to bring ranges that we truly believe to be effective,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “We've tried and tested everything we sell first. From organic beauty supplies to the latest cutting edge treatments, we have something at Be Beautiful Boutique for everyone who's interested in being more beautiful. This isn't just a business for us, it's our passion!”



Every big name in beauty products can be found at the online store. Some of the popular categories include skin care; make up; bath and body; hair; nails; beauty accessories and much more. All the products are priced very competitively and offer a very significant savings over buying the same items at a brick and mortar store.



The response to Be Beautiful Boutique's new website has been resoundingly enthusiastic.



Emily Graff, a fashion blogger from Birmingham said recently, “Be Beautiful Boutique is a really great find. I've been doing all my beauty shopping from the site in the last few weeks. Great selection, fast shipping and awesome customer service. It was really nice to be able to shop at an online boutique that takes beauty seriously. I'm recommending them to all my friends.”



For more information visit http://www.bebeautifulboutique.com or call 0870 383 3050.