Be Careful of Bogus Universal Life Church Ministers - Individual Ripped off by Universal Life Church Imposter

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- It was reported to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters by Ashleigh Turner of Mobile, Alabama that she was victimized by a Universal Life Church claiming to provide legal ordination for residents of Alabama to become ordained and to serve as a wedding officiant. Turner when she presented her credentials to the authorities found out and states: "I paid close to $20 through "Universal Life Church" to be ordained, only to find out that Alabama does not recognize it.



ALA CODE § 30-1-7 :



Alabama Code - Section 30-1-7: PERSONS AUTHORIZED TO SOLEMNIZE MARRIAGES



(a) Generally. Marriages may be solemnized by any licensed minister of the gospel in regular communion with the Christian church or society of which the minister is a member; by an active or retired judge of the Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, Court of Civil Appeals, any circuit court, or any district court within this state; by a judge of any federal court; or by an active or retired judge of probate.



(b) Pastor of religious society; clerk of society to maintain register of marriages; register, etc., deemed presumptive evidence of fact. Marriage may also be solemnized by the pastor of any religious society according to the rules ordained or custom established by such society. The clerk or keeper of the minutes of each society shall keep a register and enter therein a particular account of all marriages solemnized by the society, which register, or a sworn copy thereof, is presumptive evidence of the fact.



(c) Quakers, Mennonites, or other religious societies. The people called Mennonites, Quakers, or any other Christian society having similar rules or regulations, may solemnize marriage according to their forms by consent of the parties, published and declared before the congregation assembled for public worship."



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida is the ONLY Universal Life Church to offer LEGAL, faith-based ordination within a well defined doctrine of faith. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only Universal Life Church that offers LEGAL ORDINATION with respect to performing weddings as an officiant in all 50 US States and throughout most of the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters urges both members of the general public and Court or Wedding Officials to demand to see the Minister ID Card for the respective minister, each ID Card clearly states faith based ordination and has the authentic Universal Life Church World Headquarters contact information for verification on the back. Official ID Cards also include a "Background 3rd Party Validated Check Mark" to insure that you are dealing with a minister from the authentic, faith based Universal Life Church World Headquarters.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com